East Africa: Raila Hosts Somaliland President At Nairobi Home

3 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Tuesday hosted the President of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Ciro), at his Nairobi residence.

In a brief statement shared online, Odinga said he and his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, welcomed the visiting leader, who was accompanied by members of his cabinet and officials from Somaliland's liaison office in Kenya.

No further details were immediately provided on the nature of the discussions.

However, the meeting underscored ongoing engagements between Kenya and Somaliland, which maintains a liaison office in Nairobi despite its unrecognised status as a breakaway region from Somalia.

President Ciro, elected in 2025, has been seeking to strengthen Somaliland's diplomatic and trade ties with East African nations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.