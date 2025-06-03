Uganda: Stanbic Bank Bankrolls Singer Stecia Mayanja's Upcoming Concert

Stanbic Bank has announced a shs 15 million sponsorship for singer Stecia Mayanja's upcoming concert.

The concert is scheduled for June, 7, 2025 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Speaking during a press conference held in Entebbe, Joel Byakika, the Flexipay Distribution Manager, revealed that the financial boost aims to enhance production quality and improve the overall experience for fans attending the event.

He stated that the sponsorship underscores Stanbic Bank's commitment to fostering the arts and empowering Ugandan artists.

"Our purpose is clear: Uganda is our home, and we drive her growth. This guiding principle shapes everything we do, from supporting local talent to empowering our youth, women, and farmers who are the heartbeat of our nation's progress," he said.

Byakika highlighted the interconnected ecosystem impacted by such a concert, emphasizing that its success is not just Stecia's victory but a significant win for Uganda's economy.

"The event involves an entire ecosystem, from service providers, performers, saloon and fashion designers to that last boda boda riders bringing revelers to the venue. That's why we must support events like these ones because they mean a lot to the economy."

He said urging all Ugandans to purchase their tickets via the Flexipay Mobile app .

"Our innovative Flexipay platform is not only Uganda's most secure ticketing and bill payment solution but also a catalyst for economic growth. It enables Ugandans to send and receive money abroad in over 20 countries efficiently and without charges."

"Her music inspires and unites us all. We thank her for her artistry and her role in showcasing the spirit of our nation. I also urge all Ugandans to come out in large numbers and support our own."

Stecia Mayanja expressed gratitude for the bank's support, emphasizing that this partnership will help elevate her career and bring more vibrancy to the Ugandan music scene.

"I want to thank all my sponsors, friends, and fans both here and abroad for supporting me to this far we have gone," she said.