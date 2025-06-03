The Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba has allayed any fears that members of the public had after the Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine incident.

The Tuesday morning incident saw two unidentified people died instantly in an explosion as they rode a motorcycle towards the martyrs shrine.

It has since been reported by the UPDF that the duo were suspected terrorists who were carrying an explosive but were taken out of action by security in an intelligence-led operation.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, IGP Byakagaba said security has taken control of the situation, urging the public to remain calm.

"There has been an explosion but the most important message to our people is that they should remain calm. We are in control. We are preserving this scene to ensure it is well investigated," Byakagaba said.

He said various security agencies have cordoned off the scene as part of the ongoing investigations but said no bystanders or other members of the public were either killed or injured during the explosion.

"It is too early to give anything tangible but what I can say there was an explosion on a motorcycle. I ask our people to be cautious on the environment around them and report anything suspicious. We assure the public of security."

The incident happened as thousands of believers from both within and outside the country gathered as Namugongo Martyrs Shrine to celebrate the Uganda Martyrs.

Security has been tightened at Namugongo with President Museveni among the thousands gathered to celebrate the Uganda Martyrs.

The latest incident comes four years since the November 2021 twin blasts in Kampala targeting the Central Police Station and Parliamentary Avenue where explosions went off killing at least 10 people and injuring others.

The attack has since been blamed on ADF terrorist group operating in Eastern DRC.

Since the attack, the UPDF has together with the Congolese army launched a full scale operation against the ADF inside DRC.

A number of the terrorist group commanders have either been killed or captured alive while a number of captives have been freed.

ADF camps have also been decimated, forcing the group's fighters to flee towards the inland, in a bid to hide from the UPDF and FADRC fire.