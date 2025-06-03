Uganda: Security Tightened At Namugongo Ahead of President Museveni's Attendance At Martyrs Day

Security has been significantly heightened in Namugongo as President Kaguta Museveni is expected to attend the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at the Anglican site.

The annual religious event, which draws millions of pilgrims from across Uganda and beyond, is being marked today at both the Catholic shrine and Anglican site in Namugongo, Wakiso District.

This year's celebrations have attracted an estimated three million people, making it one of the most highly attended in recent years.

The SFC has assumed control of all access points to both the Catholic shrine and the Anglican site, where President Museveni is expected to preside over the day's proceedings.

Checkpoints have been set up at strategic locations, with vehicle access to Namugongo now heavily restricted.

Even some vehicles and motorcycles from sister security agencies, including the Uganda Police Force, been turned away or rerouted.

At Kyaliwajala junction, the final cutoff point for unauthorized vehicles heading toward the Anglican shrine, SFC personnel have been stationed to enforce movement restrictions.

Besides the SFC, the Uganda Police Force has deployed heavily across both venues to maintain order and prevent any potential criminal incidents during the day-long observances.

Police patrols, sniffer dogs, and aerial surveillance have also been activated to monitor the large crowds.

Several top government officials and dignitaries are expected to attend celebrations at either the Anglican or Catholic shrine. Their attendance has necessitated a more robust security presence to ensure the smooth flow of events.

This year's Martyrs Day theme, focused on unity and faith, resonates strongly among pilgrims, some of whom began their journey to Namugongo weeks ago, walking hundreds of kilometers in devotion.

Despite the tight security measures, the mood remains celebratory as more pilgrims continue to pour in the two venues to honor the 45 Christian converts--both Catholic and Anglican--who were executed for their faith between 1885 and 1887 on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II.