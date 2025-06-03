Uganda: Cadet's Candidacy Lights Up Bunyaruguru With Promises of Grounded Change

The political fate of Bunyaruguru County in Rubirizi District is headed for the blue sky of hope--if what Benjamin Cadet envisions can be realised.

The man who has been immersed in his community's civic life for years has now decided that the time has come for his work to guide the county's future.

On June 2, 2025, Cadet was duly nominated to contest in the upcoming NRM parliamentary primaries, a step many of his supporters describe as long overdue.

Cadet's nomination was confirmed at the NRM Electoral Commission offices in Kampala, where a spirited delegation from Bunyaruguru joined him in what they called a turning point for the district.

For years, Cadet has been visible not only in local development circles but also as a reliable advocate for community needs--particularly in agriculture, youth empowerment, and women's advancement.

Speaking after the nomination, Cadet expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the people of Bunyaruguru, noting that his campaign will focus on priorities that directly affect household livelihoods.

"This is a mission built over time, not a campaign built overnight," he said.

"Our people deserve roads they can use, electricity that works, and tourism that benefits them--not just the nation. I am stepping forward to serve, not to start, because the work has long been underway."

His focus areas include boosting agro-based incomes, expanding electricity access to off-grid parishes, and tapping into the region's untapped tourism economy around Queen Elizabeth National Park and the crater lakes.

Cadet's community-centred style has drawn the attention of political observers, who now see him as a key figure in a race expected to attract several contenders.

Yet among the growing field, Cadet enters with a clear edge--deep roots in the constituency, a relatable presence, and a vision crafted from years of ground-level listening.

Party members familiar with the nomination process described him as one of the few aspirants who didn't need to introduce himself to voters.

"In every parish, someone knows a project he supported, a group he mobilised, or a cause he helped champion," said a local elder from Katanda.

Though the incumbent John Ntamuhiira Twesigye has not yet publicly declared his next move, political conversations in trading centres and village meetings are now increasingly revolving around Cadet's entry and what it could mean for Bunyaruguru's future.

His campaign slogan--"Service Rooted in Community"--appears to capture the essence of a candidate whose track record precedes his posters.

Whether it is through supporting school renovations, initiating smallholder coffee cooperatives, or lobbying for improved feeder roads, Cadet has already been shaping local development without a seat in Parliament.

With nomination behind him and the campaign trail ahead, Hon. Cadet Benjamin's political rise is no longer a matter of speculation.

For many in Bunyaruguru, it is a long-awaited alignment between lived experience and legislative ambition--one that could bring fresh momentum to a region yearning for leadership that listens and delivers.