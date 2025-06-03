Uganda: Pilgrims Brave Early Hours and Long Waits to Access Namugongo Shrine

Hundreds of pilgrims lined up outside the Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo on Monday morning, awaiting entrance to the revered site ahead of this year's Martyrs Day celebrations.

By 5:30am, faithful from Kampala and surrounding areas had already begun queuing behind metal barricades mounted by security operatives.

Many clutched jerricans of varying sizes, hoping to collect holy water from the shrine -- an annual opportunity they say they cannot afford to miss.

"I come to ask God to provide," said Namusoke Teopista, a long-time pilgrim. "I lost my husband and I'm now looking after four grandchildren. I need school fees, and only God can make a way for me." Namusoke, now elderly, said she has made the journey to Namugongo each year since the time of President Idi Amin.

With nearly two hours of standing, elderly pilgrims like her eventually settled onto the bare ground, unbothered by dust and dirt, just to rest their legs as they waited patiently in the morning chill.

Ten-year-old Nicholas Ssembajjwe, attending the celebrations for the second time, told Nile Post he was praying for success in school.

"I am praying for good results in my studies," he said softly.

At 8:00am, after nearly three hours of waiting, security officials began to gradually open up access to the shrine, allowing the streams of pilgrims to begin entering the premises in an orderly fashion.

This year's Martyrs Day is being marked amid tight security and renewed spiritual fervor, as thousands from across the country and beyond gather to honour the 22 Catholic and Anglican converts who were executed for their faith between 1885 and 1887.