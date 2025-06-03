Tanzania: Yes! Unity At the Polls Shows Political Maturity

IN a rare and refreshing show of political maturity, some 14 political parties have demonstrated that when it matters most, patriotism can trump partisanship.

By throwing their hats into the ring for this year's General Elections, these parties have affirmed a truth we often forget in the heat of political competition: Democracy only works when everyone participates.

Let us take a moment to applaud this courage and commitment. These parties, diverse in ideology, vision and constituency, have chosen dialogue over detachment, engagement over apathy.

In doing so, they have reminded the nation that elections are not about who shouts the loudest or who throws the sharpest insult, but about who presents the best ideas for national progress.

This year, we have an opportunity to raise the bar for Tanzanian politics. Let us ditch the playground antics and enter the arena of ideas.

There is no honour in insults and no medal for mudslinging. Voters are not impressed by who can yell "traitor!" the loudest; they are watching to see who can articulate a vision that inspires hope, not hatred.

So, to our esteemed political actors: may your campaigns be high in energy but low in ego, fierce in ideas but fair in tone.

And while you are busy winning hearts, remember your bigger responsibility: nation-building. Politics is a means to an end not the end itself.

Once the campaign buses stop rolling and the posters start peeling off the walls, we are all still Tanzanians. We all still wake up under the same sky, pay the same taxes and dream the same dream of a better, stronger, more inclusive Tanzania.

So, whether you are CCM, CHADEMA, ACT-Wazalendo, CUF, NCCR-Mageuzi, or one of the other proud political colours in our democratic rainbow-know that you are not enemies, but competitors in a shared project called national development.

This responsibility does not stop at the podium, but it extends to your supporters. Mobilise your voters not just to shout slogans, but to show up.

Tanzanians, this is our democracy, our voice, our right. Do not leave it to chance or to the neighbour next door.

Come out en masse, because the ballot is more powerful than a thousand rants on social media. Voting is not just a right; it is a declaration that you matter, that your opinion counts and that you are an active builder of your nation's future.

Equally important is the atmosphere we create as we head to the polls. Peace is not a side dish; it is the main course of any credible election. We have seen enough in the world to know that chaos is a luxury no developing nation can afford.

Our history has blessed us with peace; let us not squander it for temporary political gain.

Remember: after the posters fade, the press conferences end, and the results are in-Tanzania will still be here. And it must remain a home for all of us, regardless of who wins or loses. To the parties: thank you for choosing democracy. Now choose dignity, unity and responsibility.

Politics comes and goes, but Tanzania is permanent. Let us not just run a campaign, let us run a masterclass in mature democracy. Viva Tanzania!