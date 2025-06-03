Tanzania: Dodoma Signs 473m/ - Deal for CCTV Camera Installation

Dodoma — THE Dodoma City Council has signed a contract worth over 473m/- with Wisjane Smart Systems Company for the installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras across major roads in the capital in a bid to strengthen security.

The three-month project aims to install surveillance cameras along key highways and junctions within the city, with plans to expand to more locations in subsequent phases.

Speaking during the project briefing, Head of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Unit at the City Council, Mr Joseph Fungo, said the system will operate 24 hours a day, enhancing safety and monitoring all traffic entering and leaving Dodoma.

"The project will also cover feeder roads connected to the main highways. The long-term objective is to establish a citywide surveillance system capable of capturing images of all vehicles entering and exiting the city," Mr Fungo explained.

He added that the Council is planning to integrate the system with other key national institutions to bolster public safety efforts.

"In the future, we intend to link this system with agencies such as Immigration and the National Identification Authority (NIDA), to create a unified and coordinated approach to public safety," he said.

On his part, Wisjane Smart Systems Managing Director, Mr Wisley Ussiri, assured the Council and residents of Dodoma of the company's commitment to executing the project as per contractual requirements and timelines.

"We are grateful to have been entrusted with this important assignment. We fully understand that the government's goal is to assure both citizens and potential investors that Dodoma is a safe place for residence and business," said Mr Ussiri.

According to him, the CCTV cameras will initially be installed along four major roads and their connecting routes, as part of efforts to improve urban security and surveillance infrastructure.

The project is part of a broader initiative to transform Dodoma into a smart and secure capital city in line with the government's digital development and urban modernization agenda.