Tanzania: CCM 2025 Manifesto Sets Economic Vision to 2030

THE Chama Cha Mapinduzi's (CCM) 2025 election manifesto cements its strategic plan to develop Tanzania's economy under its direction towards 2030.

Anyone who has read the 86-page manifesto released on May 30 in Dodoma for the upcoming October 2025 elections will agree it is a self-sufficient document aimed at driving economic growth and making Tanzania more competitive.

In my view, the CCM 2025- 2030 Election Manifesto outlines eight strategic priorities to promote inclusive economic growth and improve Tanzanians' quality of life.

These priorities align with the National Development Vision 2050 and, if effectively implemented, could significantly boost Tanzania's economy by 2030. The CCM is the current ruling party.

The 2025 manifesto promises Tanzanians that investments in infrastructure and social services will boost domestic demand, increase productivity and reduce poverty rates, thereby promoting inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction.

These programmes would, however, necessitate significant public spending, which could raise budget deficits if revenue growth isn't matched. According to the manifesto's Youth Employment and Skills Development section, the establishment of specialised training facilities is intended to equip young people with skills that align with the job market's demands, which could help reduce unemployment and underemployment.

A more productive workforce, higher household incomes, and a larger tax base can result from this. The manifesto's push for local industrial zones and value addition to resources aim to diversify the economy, reduce reliance on raw exports and create jobs.

This approach could enhance Tanzania's regional competitiveness and attract more foreign direct investment. Investments in ports, airports, railways and other transport infrastructure are expected to lower transaction costs, boost trade and better integrate domestic markets.

These developments could position Tanzania as a regional logistics hub and drive increased economic activity. Similarly, regarding the digital economy and technological development, the manifesto asserts that enhancing digital infrastructure fosters innovation, cultivates a knowledge-based economy and improves service delivery.

This can increase efficiency across sectors and create new opportunities for economic engagement. Furthermore, the manifesto's section on Good Governance and Institutional Strengthening, preserving the rule of law and strengthening institutions can enhance the business climate, attract investment and ensure the delivery of effective public services. For sustainable economic growth, transparent governance is vital.

The manifesto 'Investing in Culture and Sports' may boost the creative industries, encourage travel and strengthen national cohesion through cultural preservation and the promotion of the arts and sports. Both community development and economic diversification can benefit from these industries.

The manifesto's focus on Accelerating Rural Development through Agricultural Modernisation aims to raise rural incomes, strengthen food security and ease urban migration pressures--promoting economic inclusion and balanced regional development.

Taken together, these strategic priorities aim to make Tanzania's economy more inclusive, competitive and modern. I have reviewed all chapters of the manifesto, starting with a detailed analysis of its framework and achievements.

The manifesto effectively targets vulnerable groups such as women, youths and rural communities. Realising its economic goals will require sound financial management, effective policy execution and active stakeholder participation.

By 2030, the eight priority areas are expected to flourish under the leadership of party chairperson Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan. Reflecting on the manifesto and considering how some of the outlined activities aimed at reigniting the marathon to further develop the Tanzanian nation's economy can be achieved brings to mind two national strategic development banks that continue to operate as policy banks in line with their mandates.

In Tanzania, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) such as TIB Development Bank and the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) can play a crucial role in supporting the implementation of CCM's 2025 election manifesto, particularly in areas related to industrialisation, agricultural transformation, inclusive growth and job creation. As policy banks, in accordance with their mandate, here is what I can envision as a breakdown of their value propositions aligned with the CCM 2025 manifesto priorities.

On one hand, TIB Development Bank is mandated to provide long-term financing for strategic sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, mining and industrial development. In the context of the CCM 2025 Manifesto, its role could include supporting industrialisation and value addition by offering long-term loans and credit guarantees for sectors like agro-processing, textiles, steel and cement--industries seen by the manifesto as key drivers of economic growth.

While infrastructure development could play a crucial role in financing public-private projects such as roads, power plants and industrial parks to reduce transaction costs and stimulate economic activity, the youth employment mission could continue to fund industrial zones and SMEs that generate jobs for young people in manufacturing and logistics.

Furthermore, it could strategically promote the digital economy and innovation by supporting ICT infrastructure and innovation-driven enterprises through targeted lending.

Lastly, it should endorse the manifesto's vision to enhance export promotion by providing capital to export-oriented firms, thereby improving Tanzania's competitiveness in regional and global markets. On the other hand, TADB is mandated to support agricultural transformation through inclusive rural financing, targeting smallholders, agri-SMEs and entire value chains.

TADB's value proposition for the CCM 2025 Manifesto includes continued support for agricultural transformation by providing affordable credit to smallholder farmers, cooperatives and agribusinesses--boosting productivity and resilience.

On food security and rural development, the manifesto emphasises sustained investment in irrigation, post-harvest storage and transport infrastructure to reduce rural poverty and food waste.

By doing so, TADB would help realise the manifesto's goals through inclusive growth and poverty reduction, channelling funds to underserved groups such as youths, women and pastoralists and promoting equitable development.

Value chain finance--supporting all stages from seed to market, including inputs, mechanisation, aggregation, processing and distribution--will be essential. Most importantly, advancing climate-smart agriculture through funding for resilient farming practices and technologies is key to ensuring long-term environmental sustainability.

By guaranteeing that access to financing is realised, these two DFIs' cross-cutting contributions in Tanzania can help achieve the objectives of the CCM manifesto in a broader sense. Many people are unaware of the distinction between commercial banks and DFIs.

Development finance institutions (DFIs) fill funding gaps left by commercial banks, particularly in underdeveloped sectors targeted by the CCM 2025 Manifesto for inclusive economic growth. They provide financing where commercial banks see excessive risk. In the context of publicprivate partnerships, DFIs play a vital role in mobilising private investment for projects with broad public benefits.

Functioning as policy execution agents, they help implement key national strategies such as FYDP III, ASDP II, and the CCM's industrial agenda. Their support focuses on enterprises that create jobs and strengthen sectors that reduce reliance on imports--such as fertilisers, food processing and pharmaceuticals--aligning with goals outlined in chapter two of the manifesto.

By offering targeted, longterm, development-focused financing, DFIs ensure critical sectors like agriculture, industry, infrastructure, tourism and youth employment access the capital needed for transformation.

This supports the CCM manifesto's 2030 objectives, backed by a clear monitoring framework and CCM's proven governance experience.