Namibia: MTC Netball Namibia League Kicks Off With Energy, Purpose

The president of Netball Namibia Juanita Witbeen has hailed the opening weekend of the 2025 MTC Netball Namibia Premier League as a resounding success.

The much-anticipated season kicked off at the Khomasdal Netball Court in Windhoek.

The event drew a large crowd of enthusiastic spectators, who came out in full force to support the country's top female athletes.

This year's league is not just about competition - it carries a powerful social message. The 2025 season will run under the theme 'Combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV)', positioning the league as a platform for national advocacy. "We are using the platform of sport to raise awareness about this national crisis," said Witbeen.

"Netball has the power to inspire. We believe it can play a key role in changing attitudes and encouraging dialogue around GBV," she stated. On the court, defending champions Namibia Correctional Service (NCS) wasted no time in asserting their dominance.

The team delivered a commanding performance, winning both of their opening matches.

They overwhelmed Cuca Tops with a staggering 70-15 victory on Saturday, followed by a strong 46-18 win against Otjozondjupa Nampol. Standout player Mirjam Johannes was in sensational form, earning back-to-back Player of the Match awards.

She first shone in their clash against Unam Jaguars on Saturday and followed up with another stellar performance against Mighty Gunners on Sunday. "I'm just getting started," she said with confidence. "There's much more to come from our side this season," she added. Another key performer was Mwale Mulenamaswe of NCS, who expressed joy at the league's return.

"We've been working hard behind the scenes, and were eager to get back on the court. The energy is amazing. We're ready for the challenge," she said. This season's success has been underpinned by a significant financial boost from MTC, who have increased their sponsorship of the league to N$2.9 million.

This represents a 110% growth in funding over the last five years - up from N$1.4 million in 2021.

MTC's chief human capital and corporate affairs officer Tim Ekandjo reaffirmed the company's commitment to uplifting netball and empowering women athletes at the league launch.

"This is more than sponsorship. It's an investment in the future of women's sport in Namibia," he said.

MTC and Netball Namibia have embarked on a landmark three-year professionalisation strategy to raise the league's standards.

A key component of this plan is the introduction of a basic salary for all league players, starting from the next season.

This is an unprecedented move in Namibian netball history.