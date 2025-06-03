Namibia: Omkhaisenra Taradi Group Makes Great Strides - Progressive Female Farmers On a Mission

The annual training session for members of the Omkhaisenra Taradi Group, a group of progressive and well-organised female farmers, was recently held at Farm /Aoxas in the Hardap region, where knowledge, skills and modern farming techniques were exchanged.

Established three years ago, the women farmers' group caters for female farmers from all over Namibia.

The recent training session coincided with the group's third anniversary, which marked three years of hard work, dedication and commitment to a food secure Namibia.

The training session was spearheaded by renowned agriculturist Lukas //Gaseb, who is also one of the country's top potato farming experts.

//Gaseb, a former student of Braunfells Agricultural School near Khorixas in the Kunene region, shared extensive knowledge around potato production.

He also touched on modern techniques on pig farming.

He advised the female farmers to start small, gain experience and network extensively, as that is one of the most sustainable ways to reach untapped markets both nationally and regionally.

The training also touched on land ownership, water point management, soil preparation and sampling, nursery management, record keeping for cost and pricing calculations as well as practical sessions.

Most of the group members who attended described the gathering as inspiring, helpful and having strengthened their resolve to become successful potato farmers to contribute to the national food sufficiency and security goal of government.

The Omkhaisenra Taradi Group annual gathering and training event came to a successful conclusion with great attendance at the Evangelical Lutheran Church Service near Bahnhoff Station.

At this occasion, the group, as part of their social responsibility, donated a few items to needy members of the local community.