Rwanda: How Fashion Photography Inspired Hakizimana to Create Own Brand

What began as one person's journey through fashion photography has blossomed into a brand that embodies the essence of African creativity, confidence, and cultural pride, carving out a distinctive space where tradition meets modernity.

'Endowed' is that new brand to watch in the next few years after it officially launched its first showroom and headquarters in Kagarama, Kicukiro, on Friday, May 30.

Founded by Abdallah Hakizimana, also known in the fashion industry as Shiney Abdallah, the brand came to life after seven years shaping idea from scratch.

The story of Endowed begins with its founder's journey through fashion photography, working alongside models and designers who would eventually inspire a deeper calling.

"I have always liked how clothes can speak before you even say a word. What started as an appreciation for visual storytelling through fashion gradually evolved into a desire to create something more meaningful, something that would represent African identity in a bold, modern way," says Hakizimana.

The transition wasn't immediate. Growing up with a natural eye for style, noticing outfit combinations and the way people expressed themselves through clothing, Hakizimana says he was that person who noticed outfits, color combos, and the way people dressed.

In 2018, what had been brewing as an idea finally took concrete form. Endowed began its transformation from concept to reality, with actual designs and samples marking the brand's official entry into the fashion world. The name itself carries deep significance, rooted in the belief that Africans are inherently blessed with talent, culture, creativity, everything.

This philosophy became the cornerstone of Endowed's identity a brand that would reflect the energy and confidence of African heritage while blending streetwear aesthetics with cultural authenticity. The vision was clear: create fashion that speaks to both heritage and contemporary style sensibilities.

He says that the journey from startup to showroom launch has been characterized by both challenges and triumphs.

"It's been a real ride, full of ups and downs. Some days felt impossible, other days super inspiring," he told The New Times.

The African-inspired lifestyle and sportswear brand marked a milestone in its journey with the grand opening of its new headquarters and showroom.

Located in Kagarama, the showroom marked the moment of celebration of seven years of creative excellence where, in the brand, Hakizimana has successfully managed to authentically blend cultural heritage with contemporary streetwear.

What sustained the brand through difficult periods, the founder said, was the support from believers in the Endowed's vision.

"This community of supporters recognized something special in the brand's approach to African fashion," he said.

The new showroom, he says, represents more than just a retail space; it's a physical manifestation of everything Endowed stands for.

Describing the brand unveiling experience, the designer paints a picture of a space where "confidence, culture, and creativity" converge.

The showroom serves as both a showcase for the brand's newest pieces and an invitation for people to experience the Endowed philosophy firsthand.

"Whether you're into fashion or not, you'll feel the vibe and get the message."

Since 2018, Endowed has consistently carved out a distinctive space in the fashion industry by maintaining authenticity while embracing innovation. Its approach to blending streetwear with African identity has created a new category of fashion that speaks to young, culturally conscious consumers who seek clothing that reflects their heritage.