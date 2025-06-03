Somalia: Somali President Meets With International Partners Amid Disputes Over 2026 Elections

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met behind closed doors Monday with international partners in the capital, Mogadishu, to discuss the country's contentious 2026 elections and ongoing security concerns, according to sources.

The meeting came shortly after leaders of Somalia's opposition alliance held a similar session with representatives of the international community, underscoring the growing focus on the country's deepening political rifts.

During their meeting, opposition leaders voiced concerns about a lack of transparency in the electoral process, the exclusion of key political stakeholders from national decision-making, and the collapse of the National Consultative Council. They also criticized the constitutional review process as unilateral and illegitimate.

The opposition condemned the recently formed national electoral commission as controversial and unrepresentative. They accused Mohamud of deliberately sidelining influential federal member states -- notably Puntland and Jubaland -- from major national decisions.

Despite sharp criticism, the opposition cautiously welcomed the president's call for a national dialogue scheduled for June 15. However, they emphasized that the summit's credibility hinges on a clear, inclusive agenda and the full participation of all relevant political actors.

Opposition leaders warned that the dialogue must not serve as a political cover for the federal government, but instead be a sincere effort to resolve grievances and prevent further political instability and unrest.

They called on the international community to pressure the federal government to commit to holding timely, free, and fair elections in 2026.

International partners are closely monitoring Somalia's political developments, urging all sides to pursue meaningful dialogue in the interest of national unity and democratic progress.