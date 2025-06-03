Somalia: Somali President Holds Phone Call With Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

Mogadishu, June 3 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call to discuss ways to deepen cooperation in vital sectors and address key regional and international issues of shared interest.

The call focused on fostering stronger bilateral relations between Somalia and Qatar, as well as discussing pressing regional and international challenges. According to an official statement, the conversation "highlights the strengthening of the diplomatic relationship between Somalia and Qatar, reflecting their mutual commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and regional stability."

The leaders exchanged views on opportunities to enhance collaboration in areas such as economic development, security, and humanitarian assistance. They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and the wider region.

The phone call underscores the growing diplomatic engagement between Somalia and Qatar as both countries seek to expand partnerships and address common challenges.