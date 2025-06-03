Malawi: Stop the Hypocrisy, Namiwa: Kapondamgaga Was Cleared - Your Witch-Hunt Is Tired

Let's call a spade a spade. Sylvester Namiwa, the so-called Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), has once again taken to the national stage--not to uphold truth, justice, or the rule of law--but to wage another baseless, politically charged smear campaign. His latest target? State House Chief of Staff, Prince Kapondamgaga.

Let's cut through the propaganda.

Namiwa's letter dated 2nd June 2025, demanding that President Chakwera remove Kapondamgaga from office, reeks of selective outrage and deliberate misinformation. He conveniently ignores a critical fact that every reasonable Malawian deserves to know: Prince Kapondamgaga was cleared by the very same Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on all Sattar-related allegations.

Yes--cleared. Not suspended pending investigation. Not under review. Cleared.

Namiwa himself previously cited the ACB's report as his holy grail. He stood before the nation quoting it as gospel truth when it implicated others. Now, when the same ACB clears Kapondamgaga, suddenly the report is irrelevant? What happened to consistency, Mr. Namiwa?

You can't have it both ways. Either you trust the ACB's investigations and accept their decisions--or you admit you're just a bitter political actor masquerading as a civil rights crusader.

And let's not pretend that Namiwa's motivations are neutral or noble. Malawians are not stupid. We know that Namiwa was, and still is, a media operative of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). He has never stopped working hand-in-glove with the DPP's propaganda machine at Page House in Mangochi. His funding is tainted, his objectivity compromised, and his public interventions nothing more than party-political warfare disguised as civic advocacy.

Let's call it what it is: Namiwa's activism is partisan warfare in sheep's clothing. His consistent pattern is clear--if you are not aligned with the DPP, you are automatically a target. It has nothing to do with corruption. It has everything to do with power, and his desperation to get back into the corridors of influence under a DPP government.

If Namiwa is so passionate about holding public officers accountable, why hasn't he demanded justice for the K145 million DPP donation scandal? Why does he go silent on every single DPP-related corruption case--yet becomes hysterical over allegations that don't stick to those outside the party?

Malawians are tired of hypocrites.

If Mr. Namiwa wants to play politics, then he should do the honourable thing: stand as a DPP parliamentary candidate in 2025, wear the blue T-shirt proudly, and stop insulting our intelligence with his self-righteous, fake activism.

In the meantime, let the President focus on governance and let the ACB continue its work independently. If Kapondamgaga has already been cleared, then this repeated call for his dismissal is not only illogical--it is malicious. It is persecution, not oversight.

Mr. Namiwa, Malawi deserves better than your tired charade. Either be a watchdog for the people or admit you're just a lapdog for the DPP.

The choice is yours.