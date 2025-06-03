South Africa: Government Confirms Tragic Death of Citizen in U.S

Government has confirmed with "deep sadness" the tragic passing of a South African citizen in West Virginia, United States.

"Our Embassy in Washington D.C. is providing full consular assistance to the family," a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said on Tuesday.

According to the department, the circumstances surrounding the woman's death remain under active investigation by the relevant United States authorities.

"Out of respect for the ongoing investigative process, the sensitivity of the matter, and the privacy of the grieving family, the South African Government will not be providing further detailed commentary at this time," the department added.

According to reports, Kim White Towne, a woman originally from Cape Town, was allegedly killed by her American husband, Alexander Towne, after he strangled her during a domestic dispute last month.

Following her death, according to IOL, Alexander Towne has been charged with second-degree murder and was taken into custody without bail.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has extended his condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time.