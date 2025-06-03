Zimbabwe: Transport Association Hails U.S.$88 Million Mbudzi Interchange As Game Changer

3 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Harare Youths Transporters Association (HAYTA) chairman, Edmore Gwengwe has commended the recently commissioned Trablabas Interchange saying it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city.

Gwengwe said the US$88 million infrastructure project, located at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen roads in Harare is a major breakthrough for transport operators using the busy route.

"For years, the old Mbudzi Roundabout had been a notorious traffic choke point, especially during peak hours, causing delays of up to two hours and frequent accidents," he said.

"I would like to applaud President Emmerson Mnangagwa for spearheading this project. Our drivers are no longer stuck in traffic; vehicles are now moving smoothly. It's a major plus for those who use this route," Gwengwe added.

He pledged that transport operators would work to maintain the infrastructure for future generations.

"As transport operators, we are happy with this project. We will ensure the infrastructure is preserved so that future generations can also benefit from it," said Gwengwe.

He further revealed plans to launch a road safety awareness campaign targeting drivers.

"We're going to roll out an awareness program to educate our drivers on safe driving practices and discourage the creation of illegal traffic lanes. This will help protect our roads and the new infrastructure," he said.

