Nigeria: FG, Others to Tackle High Rate of Mother/Child Deaths in Kebbi

The federal government through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has said it was developing a conceptualised plan that will reduce the high rate of maternal mortality in Kebbi State and the country in general.

A representative of the Federal Ministry of Health, Hajiya Amina Abubakar during a 5 day Workshop on maternal and neonatal mortality reduction Innovation initiative tagged MAMII in Kebbi said Kebbi State has the highest rate of maternal mortality in the country with 11 of its Local Governments, Fakai,Suru, Argungu,Augie,Sakaba, Shanga,Kamba Koko/Besse,Bagudo, Arewa and Danko Wasagu affected.

She said, "Nigeria ranked third globally on maternal mortality. The federal government through the federal ministry of health has identified 172 high priority local government areas in the country and Kebbi contributes 11 local governments out of the 172 priority LGAs".

She said the Federal Ministry of Health, other partners and stakeholders are in Kebbi State to develop a conceptualised plan that will address the problem and as well reduce the high rate of maternal mortality in the state and other affected LGAs in the country.

Governor Nasir Idris who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Ismail said the state was ready to support the federal government initiative on maternal mortality. He said the health sector is the governor's cardinal principle. He called on traditional rulers, religious scholars and community leaders to support the state and federal governments on the programme.

"The MAMII programme is coming to augment what the governor is doing in the health sector of the state", he said.

While lauding the health initiative, a participants, Nasiru Fakai said its an opportunity that will help to curb the high rate of mother/child death in the state and Nigeria in general.