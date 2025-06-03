Nigeria: 700 Runners for Abuja Charity Half Marathon

No fewer than 700 runners are gearing up to compete at the 2025 Charity Half Marathon (CHM) scheduled to be held Saturday July 12.

In a statement signed by Chairperson, Local Organising Committee, Peju Lawanson, this year's edition of the racing competition organised by Run Club Abuja is aimed at providing a digital library for a public school in a low-income area of Abuja.

"The CHM25 project target is in education:

We intend to provide a digital library for a public school in a low-income area of Abuja," the statement reads.

It emphasised on the importance of the educational project, stressing that it would aid learning and elevate the students' access to equal opportunities.

"We believe that this will go a long way in improving access to equal opportunities and better education for the students of the school, thus making them more prepared for competing in today's world," the statement reads.

According to the organisers, the Abuja club had executed various social projects cutting across health, education, the arts, and environment, through the competition, underscoring its importance and impact on the wellbeing of the residents.

"We are proud to state, at this juncture, that this social pact and its vehicle for social impact has continued annually, in the several Charity Half-Marathons from 2021 till date."

The Abuja club, therefore, called for support ahead of the upcoming Charity Half-Marathon 2025.