Nigeria: 'Abuja Becoming World-Class City'

Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, has said Abuja is becoming a world-class city under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nyesom Wike.

Nwuche said this in Abuja on Saturday, when he accompanied the FCT minister on a routine inspection of ongoing projects in satellite towns in preparation for the inauguration to celebrate President Tinubu's second-year anniversary.

Some of the projects include the completed market and palace road in Gwagwalada, completed 15-kilometre A2 to Pai; and the ongoing 15.4km Pai to Gumani road in Kwali Area Council.

"Abuja is becoming something else; a world-class city and the developments are such that it covers both the urban and rural areas.

If we had been at this pace from 1999, Abuja would have long ago been much more than where it is today.