Nigeria: Supreme Court, NJC, Federal High Court Withdraw From June 2 Strike

Judiciary workers at the Supreme Court and others have withdrawn from the proposed industrial action slated for June 2 to press for the implementation of new wages.

The workers, under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), said they decided to shelve the strike following a meeting with the Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun where cogent and verifiable assurances were given.

This is as workers of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Federal High Court (FHC) have also resolved not to go ahead with the strike.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of NJC Chapter of JUSUN, Joel Ebiloma, he that the union granted the authorities a two-week grace was to enable them put their house in order to meet their demands.

The statement further said that the strike was suspended to allow relevant to allow the office of the Accountant General of the Federation release the statutory allocations to the judiciary based on the 2025 appropriation in which the arrears of the wage award, minimum wage, and the 25%/35% salary increase were captured.

However, the Supreme Court In a communique issued at the end of its meeting said the workers came to the conclusion of not joining the industrial action after assessment of issues and struggle of the CJN to get their demands met.