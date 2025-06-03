Nigeria: Wike Urges Residents to Protect Public Infrastructure

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged residents of the territory to take ownership of public infrastructure provided in their communities.

Wike, who made the call after he inspected some ongoing projects in satellite towns, urged the residents to protect public infrastructure against vandals.

Some of the projects included the ongoing dualisation of Ushafa to Military Checkpoint and War College roads in Bwari Area Council.

The minister said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has provided infrastructure needed by the FCT residents, stressing the need for the people to own them for sustainability.

He advised the residents against vandalism, stressing that the government had spent huge resources to provide facilities with a view to making life comfortable for residents.