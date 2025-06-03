Nigeria: Wike Urges Residents to Protect Public Infrastructure

2 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Fatima Boyi

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged residents of the territory to take ownership of public infrastructure provided in their communities.

Wike, who made the call after he inspected some ongoing projects in satellite towns, urged the residents to protect public infrastructure against vandals.

Some of the projects included the ongoing dualisation of Ushafa to Military Checkpoint and War College roads in Bwari Area Council.

The minister said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has provided infrastructure needed by the FCT residents, stressing the need for the people to own them for sustainability.

He advised the residents against vandalism, stressing that the government had spent huge resources to provide facilities with a view to making life comfortable for residents.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.