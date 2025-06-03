Nigeria: Wase - Celebrating a Grassroots Mobiliser At 61

At this moment of vigorous politicking two years into the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, a significant milestone is sure to add vibe to the active political and social engagements in the polity: that is the 61st birthday yesterday of Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

In the lead-up to the 2023 general elections, he was vocal in his endorsement of Tinubu's presidential aspiration.

Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, a prominent cleric and fiery supporter, recently acknowledged the role of Wase in convincing him to join the campaign train.

A longstanding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wase leveraged his extensive political experience and leadership roles to bolster the ruling party's consolidation of its successes across the nation.

He has consistently played a crucial role in aligning the legislative agenda of the National Assembly with the APC's goals. For instance, he recently deployed his legislative prowess to calm frayed nerves as the Tax Reform Bills were being fine-tuned. Such gravity in Wase's mediating role helped a great deal in the successful passage of the four hitherto controversial bills.

This champion of the progressive agenda of the APC has since deciphered the code for good governance in the current administration and has convinced millions, especially those in the rural areas, to believe in the transformation and reforms the ruling party is bringing to the country.

He has not only been a great mobiliser but also a big stabiliser in the party in Plateau State. His active involvement helped a great deal in changing the perception of the rural populace about the genuineness of the reforms of the current administration.

This he has partly achieved through the facilitation of notable projects in several communities to cater to the needs in infrastructure and human capital development.

His efforts are not restricted to the rural areas, but extend to the entire communities across Plateau State, that is, beyond his own constituency, Wase. He vigorously pushed for the establishment of the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Jos, which has commenced full operations.

He was also instrumental to the construction of several urban roads in the capital city-Jos- such as Dadin Kowa, Yan'taya, Shehu Street and Amingo/'Yan Dankali, which have significantly improved urban infrastructure and alleviated transportation challenges in the metropolis.

Back to the healthcare sector, the former DS worked hard for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Wase, which began operations in August last year.

Other landmark projects include the National Open University (NOUN), Smart Model School, and Skills Acquisition and ICT Centres at various locations in Wase.

He has also deepened grassroots penetration in his immediate constituency through massive rural electrification and road projects connecting Wase to parts of Taraba State.

He attracted the establishment of the Police College and National Leather Institute, among others, to check youths' restiveness.

To strengthen the traditional institution, he completed the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the palaces across his constituency with community youth centres across the districts.

In the critical area of clean water, Maje, as he is fondly called back home, provided motorised boreholes, earth dams and water tankers in all wards of his constituency, without making any noise about these gigantic feats.

He has empowered farmers with dedicated tractors domiciled in each ward, in addition to water pumps, fertilisers, pesticides and financial support to every ward to boost agriculture and food security in the agrarian society.

Due to his strenuous efforts, over 19,000 youths are beneficiaries of direct and indirect employment in federal, state and local government services.

In the wake of his legendary generosity and matured philanthropy, the lawmaker's gesture is done without the camera lenses, empowering beneficiaries without stripping them of their dignity.

Cheers and happy birthday to a leader par excellence.

Dati can be reached at [email protected].