Liberia: JFK Medical Center Resumes Dialysis Services

2 June 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Emery Watson

The John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK), Liberia's national referral hospital, is pleased to announce to the public that dialysis services have officially resumed at the hospital's Dialysis Center. This vital service had been temporarily paused due to technical and operational constraints.

The resumption of dialysis treatment marks a significant milestone in restoring lifesaving care for patients living with kidney failure and related conditions, JFK reaffirms its role as a critical provider of specialized health services in Liberia.

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Health remains firmly committed to ensuring access to quality and equitable healthcare services for all Liberians.

Patients in need of dialysis services are encouraged to visit JFK Medical Center or contact the Renal Unit for scheduling and medical assessment.

The JFK Medical Center management thanks the public for their patience and continued trust, and reaffirms their goal to build a resilient, people-centered health system that meets the needs of every Liberian.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.