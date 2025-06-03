Liberia: JFK Medical Center Resumes Dialysis Services

The John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK), Liberia's national referral hospital, is pleased to announce to the public that dialysis services have officially resumed at the hospital's Dialysis Center. This vital service had been temporarily paused due to technical and operational constraints.

The resumption of dialysis treatment marks a significant milestone in restoring lifesaving care for patients living with kidney failure and related conditions, JFK reaffirms its role as a critical provider of specialized health services in Liberia.

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Health remains firmly committed to ensuring access to quality and equitable healthcare services for all Liberians.

Patients in need of dialysis services are encouraged to visit JFK Medical Center or contact the Renal Unit for scheduling and medical assessment.

The JFK Medical Center management thanks the public for their patience and continued trust, and reaffirms their goal to build a resilient, people-centered health system that meets the needs of every Liberian.