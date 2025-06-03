Liberia: LERC Launches New Digital Portal to Regulate Electrical Professionals

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) is poised to issue mandatory licenses and certifications to all eligible electrical professionals and contractors. The Credentialed professionals, having successfully undergone interviews and examinations, will be listed on the Commission's new online database for consumer verification.

Claude Katta, Chairman of the LERC Board of Commissioners, announced this new development at the close of a two-day workshop he hosted to enhance the understanding of the interview panel and soon-to-be licensed service providers.

The LERC did not specify the operational date of the new licensing and certification process, saying only that it would be rolled out "soon."

This development marks a major step forward, since the Commission published the Certification and Licensing of Electrical Professionals and Contractors Regulations in 2023. The document establishes criteria for professionals and contractors to legally engage in a wide range of activities, including the design, installation, commissioning, maintenance, repair, inspection, testing, and energy efficiency contracting related to electrical systems.

According to the Chairman, the regulations are designed to ensure that individuals involved in electrical work meet industry standards. "This initiative will enhance safety, quality, and professionalism across the board." Under the regulations, LERC has introduced certifications for Electrical Professionals and Electrical Inspectors and Licenses for Energy Auditors, Solar PV Installers, and Electrical Contractors.

Professionals holding these credentials will be listed on the LERC's online database, allowing consumers to verify their eligibility to provide services.

Professionals seeking to earn credentials will apply through the website and pay the registration fee of $10 via the LERC's International Bank, Central Bank, United Bank Africa, or ECOBANK account. After the LERC confirms a registrant's payment, the Commission will schedule them for a sit-in interview and exams.

Once successful, registrants will receive their credentials from the LERC, along with an official ID card. The newly credentialed professionals will then also be listed on a national directory "that will soon be available online for public access," said Katta. He urged electrical professionals and contractors across the country to register through the new portal to obtain their licenses and certifications, saying, "The Commission considers this a non-negotiable requirement under its regulations."

The Chairman emphasized that Liberia is aligning with international best practices by introducing mandatory certification and licensing procedures. The complexity of the electrical installation will determine the level of licensure required, with more advanced systems demanding highly trained technicians or engineers.

"To ensure public safety, consumers should always verify a professional's license before allowing any electrical work," Katta cautioned.

Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Charles Umehai, is the Chairman of the Interview Panel set up by the Commission to oversee the process in accordance with the regulations. Speaking at the workshop, he committed the panel to ensuring that the highest standards of safety, professionalism and competence are upheld in the electricity industry.

His statement, read in his absence by Monyan Flomo, Technical Assistant and Director at MME, informed stakeholders that the implementation of the regulations is designed to protect the public, promote best practices, and foster a thriving, reliable, and sustainable electricity sector.

"Through this rigorous certification and licensing process, we aim to recognize and empower the most qualified and skilled electrical professionals and contractors who will contribute to the development and progress of our nation, Liberia," he said.