Nigeria: NDLEA Seeks Security Agencies' Collaboration to Combat Drug Trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State has called for closer cooperation with security agencies and stakeholders to intensify efforts against drug trafficking and abuse.

During a meeting with security agencies in Benin, Edo State, NDLEA state commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, stressed the importance of a coordinated strategy in dismantling drug networks operating across the state.

"Drug trafficking is a complex challenge that demands a united front. We need to share intelligence and launch a collective offensive against these criminal enterprises," he said.

Brig. Gen. Ebenezer Oduyebo highlighted the Nigerian Army's critical role in securing borders and combating terrorism, which often overlaps with drug-related crimes.

He pledged logistical support, including transportation, intelligence sharing, and personnel deployment, particularly in hard-to-reach rural areas.

Isaac Uka Chikere of the Department of State Services (DSS) said there was a need for timely and accurate intelligence to pre-empt trafficking activities.

Dr. Tony Ikpasaja, Managing Director of the Edo Geographical Information Service, added that geospatial technology can significantly aid in identifying drug trafficking hotspots.

He pledged to support the NDLEA with Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for improved operational planning.