Nigeria: Don't Allow Disruption of Water Supply During Sallah, Abuja Muslim Forum Tells Wike

Abuja Muslim Forum, an umbrella body of the Muslim Organisations in Abuja, has appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to intervene in the interruption of water supply in the capital city.

On Saturday, the FCT authorities announced an upgrade in the water supply, which may disrupt supply for two weeks.

In a statement, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Ajani, the Ameer, said the interruption may lead to health hazard, especially during Eid celebrations.

He commended the minister for his good works in the capital city but suggested the deferment of the exercise until after the festivities.

The statement reads, "We appeal to the Honourable minister of FCT, Nyesome Wike, to kindly intervene and reconsider the interruptions of Water Supply during the Eid Kabir celebrations so as to reduce the discomfort and likely health hazards that may emanate from the foreseeable but avoidable consequences.

"The Upgrade coinciding with the peak period of Islamic biggest festivity at which water usage is very crucial and in high need shall be a risk to possible pandemic of diseases to the general public.

"Though the upgrade is commendable but we strongly suggest the deferment of the exercise until after the celebrations when the negative impact would have reduced and paled out. We thank you immensely for great works being carried out in FCT while looking forward to your consideration on the deferment of the maintenance of the Dam.."