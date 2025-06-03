Namibia: Three in Dock for Murder of Kavango West Woman

2 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — Three men appeared in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Friday facing a charge of murder each following the murder of Veronika Mate Haingura, whose body was discovered at Sivara village in Kavango West on Tuesday morning.

Mathias Siteketa Kangumu (22), Sikongo Asgar Morosi (29) and Zoka Kanisius Sikongo (30) are all Namibians, were all denied bail.

Their case was postponed to 19 September 2025.

Haingura was a resident of Dudu village, adjacent to Sivara village, where she was allegedly murdered between 19h00 on Monday and 07h20 on Tuesday, when her body was discovered.

"According to autopsy results, the victim was murdered, her neck was broken as she was strangled, and she also sustained injuries on her face, and her head," said chief inspector Raimbert Muronga, who confirmed the incident to New Era. It is also suspected that the victim might have been raped. "The other results are not yet available," he said.

Muronga said that during the time of the attack, the deceased was with her 10-month-old baby who was discovered some metres from her mother's body. "The baby was taken to Bunya health centre before being transferred to Rundu state hospital for medical observation," he said.

New Era could not confirm the baby's condition or whether she had been discharged or not.

