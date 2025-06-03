Namibia: Iipumbu Seeks International Recognition for Totem Expo

- Minister of Home Affairs , Immigration, Safety and Security, Lucia Iipumbu has called for greater recognition of local Totem Expo at both national and international levels, stating that they have potential to become an international cultural and trade event.

Speaking at the official opening of Oshakati Totem Expo 2025 at Oshakati Independence Stadium on Saturday, the Minister highlighted their cultural significance and economic potential that celebrate heritage while fostering trade and tourism.

"Our totems are part of a much larger African story, and that story deserve to be told on global platforms. Therefore, we must begin to view the Totem Expo not only as a northern event," she stated.

The Oshakati Totem Expo is a vibrant annual event dedicated to celebrating and preserving the cultural heritage of various Namibian communities particularly the Oshiwambo speaking people.

Since its inception in 2012, the expo has grown into a significant cultural and trade event, attracting a diverse range of exhibitors and visitors.

Iipumbu encouraged parents and guardians to allow their children to attend events like the Totem Expo from a young age.

"Exposing them early to cultural knowledge, traditional values, and economic activities widens their horizons and plants the seeds for both cultural continuity and entrepreneurial thinking," Iipumbu said.

The Minister emphasised that the involvement of traditional authorities was crucial and encouraged them to inform their communities especially those living around Oshakati about the significance of participating in the Totem Expo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She noted that their leadership could inspire villages an households to view the event not simply as a spectacle, but as a meaningful celebration of cultural identity.

I ipumbu commended the oshakati Town Council and its partnership for their commitment and foresight in organizing the Totem Expo, noting that it reflected the vital role local authorities could play in preserving cultural heritage while also promoting sustainable economic development.

"I therefore wish to call upon all towns and local authorities in Namibia, let us support one another's trade shows and expositions. When we promote each other's growth, we promote Namibia's growth. Unity is our strength, economically, culturally and socially," she added.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Induna Mbagna of the Mafwe Traditional Authority from Zambezi region expressed appreciation for being part of the Oshakati Totem Expo 2025 for the first time.

He noted that the Mafwe people share certain totems with the Aawambo community, including the Mukwevu (elephant) known as Aakwamhalanga/ Aakwanaamba/ Aakwanandjamba, Mukwashara (Hyena), known as the Aakwanekamba/ Aakwanamakunde/ Aakwasipa in oshiwambo.

He also highlighted that other totems found within the Mafwe tribe include the Mukwanyati (buffalo), Mukwazita (hippopotamus), Mukwasheya (leopard) and Mukwang'andu (crocodile).

The expo's 10th edition began yesterday and will continue until next Saturday at the Oshakati Independence Stadium in the Oshana region.