Namibia: Windhoek Scoops Nalasra Games

-The 2025 Namibia Local Authority Sports and Recreation Association (Nalasra) Games ended on Friday in Katima Mulilo, with the City of Windhoek teams emerging as the overall champions.

Windhoek's teams delivered outstanding performances across various sports disciplines to secure the top position. Rundu Town Council claimed second place, while Walvis Bay Municipality finished third.

The week-long event featured a diverse range of sports codes, including volleyball, soccer, netball, pool, darts, marathon, and tug-of-war, bringing together participants from village councils, town councils, and municipalities across Namibia.

The host mayor, John Ntemwa, st ressed the significance of the games in fostering unity and uplifting community spirit among local authorities. He highlighted the event's role in promoting teamwork, resilience, and a shared commitment to building stronger communities.

In his address at the end of the games, Ntemwa expressed gratitude to the organisers, volunteers, athletes, and the people of Katima Mulilo for their hospitality and contributions to the event's success. He encouraged all participants to carry forward the spirit of camaraderie and healthy living inspired by the games, looking ahead to future gatherings with renewed enthusiasm.

TheNalasraGamescontinue to serve as a vital platform for local authorities to engage in friendly competition, strengthen inter-regional relationships, and promote the importance of sports and recreation in community development.