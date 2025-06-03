Namibia: Bowling Tourney Ends in Thrilling Finale

Waylon Wentzel and Diana Viljoen were crowned champions of the King Price National Bowling tournament on Saturday.

After a week of intense competition, Wentzel and Viljoen clinched the coveted national champion titles.

Wentzel took home the men's championship, while Viljoen secured the national women's title.

In the singles competition, Christo de Beer (Men) and Michelle Crawford (Ladies) finished as runners-up, each taking home silver medals. Meanwhile, in the singles plate category, Freddie Fouche and Marietjie van den Bergh emrged victorious.

AJ Visser and Amanda Steenkamp finishing in second place.

Ref lecting on the tournament, Michelle Crawford, the Namibia Bowling Association's media and marketing manager, said the competition unfolded as anticipated.

Participants from across the borders added to its competitive edge.

The winners of the competition will form part of the national squad that will represent the country at upcoming major international events.

Crawford said the team needs to get straight into training.

"It's our nationals, so winning shows they are currently the best in that discipline in Namibia. This counts towards a person's record later when the national selectors have to start looking at the national side to represent Namibia," she said.