Namibia: Moses - It Was a Learning Process for Amavila

2 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Imms Moses, the founder of AC Boxing Promotions, stated yesterday that a lack of preparation contributed to his boxer's draw in his recent fight.

He noted that the bout provided valuable exposure for the fighter.

Paulus Amavila, who is part of the promotion, fought against South Africa's Darrin Rossow on Saturday in an exciting match at the iconic Emperor's Palace in South Africa. The contest ended in a draw after six rounds of intense boxing.

The boxer currently boasts a record of 16 fights, 10 wins, four loses and two draws.

Speaking from South Africa, Moses expressed pride in his boxer's performance in the ring despite some challenges they faced. He said his boxer demonstrated strong character.

"It was a good fight. He fought well tonight. He is still balancing boxing with school. Tonight's performance highlighted his significant potential. As a stable, our focus is now on supporting him and helping him reach his full potential," he added.

Moses attributed the draw to insufficient preparation.

"He didn't have enough time to properly prepare for this fight. With ample preparation, he could have potentially won in the first round. However, this fight shows he is back. Our priority is to provide him with thorough training and expose him to top-level opponents," he concluded.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.