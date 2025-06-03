Namibia: Moses - It Was a Learning Process for Amavila

Imms Moses, the founder of AC Boxing Promotions, stated yesterday that a lack of preparation contributed to his boxer's draw in his recent fight.

He noted that the bout provided valuable exposure for the fighter.

Paulus Amavila, who is part of the promotion, fought against South Africa's Darrin Rossow on Saturday in an exciting match at the iconic Emperor's Palace in South Africa. The contest ended in a draw after six rounds of intense boxing.

The boxer currently boasts a record of 16 fights, 10 wins, four loses and two draws.

Speaking from South Africa, Moses expressed pride in his boxer's performance in the ring despite some challenges they faced. He said his boxer demonstrated strong character.

"It was a good fight. He fought well tonight. He is still balancing boxing with school. Tonight's performance highlighted his significant potential. As a stable, our focus is now on supporting him and helping him reach his full potential," he added.

Moses attributed the draw to insufficient preparation.

"He didn't have enough time to properly prepare for this fight. With ample preparation, he could have potentially won in the first round. However, this fight shows he is back. Our priority is to provide him with thorough training and expose him to top-level opponents," he concluded.