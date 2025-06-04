Zimbabwe: Pitbull Owner Was Bullheaded - Neighbours Say As Family Demands Justice Following Fatal Dog Attack On Relative

A Harare family is demanding justice after the death of Samuel Machara, who was fatally attacked by a pitbull over the weekend.

Machara was killed in Bluffhill, becoming the latest victim of the vicious dog in recent months.

The Machara family came face to face with the dog's owner, Mike Mupinga, who is facing a culpable homicide charge when he appeared at Harare Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He will remain locked up after his bail ruling was moved to Friday.

According to Bluffhill residents, three pitbulls belonging to a negligent Mupinga had become a menace.

"Mike is arrogant. We filed a lot of complaints regarding the problems and risks posed by his dogs. Unfortunately, the more you reprimanded him, the more he would show his arrogant side," said one neighbour.

When NewZimbabwe.com visited Bluffhill, a ramshackle kennel in which Mupinga kept his four dogs, the perimeter wall too short to secure the dangerous animals.

Efforts to lobby authorities over the viciousness of the pitbulls fell on deaf ears, with officials turning a blind eye to Mupinga.

Elijah Machara, who was the first to find his uncle's body, said the death had shaken the family.

"I was told by a neighbour to come and check on an unconscious body. When I got closer, I found Uncle Samuel dead. He had a deep cut on his neck, and my worst fear became reality -- he was dead," said Machara.

Machara is the latest victim in a rising number of fatal pitbull attacks, raising concerns about the safety and coexistence of pitbulls and people.

An estimated 12 countries worldwide have banned pitbull ownership, and there are growing calls for Zimbabwe to impose similar restrictions.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, in a social media post, said the City Council is working on regulating pitbulls.

"We have raised concerns. We will explore whether, as council, we can stretch our mandate. Our position is that such dogs are dangerous and must be banned or strictly regulated -- like how one would regulate a firearm," said Mafume.