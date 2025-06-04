Southern Africa: Mnangagwa Urges AI-Driven Governance for SADC Integration

4 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Southern African Development Community (SADC) parliaments to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) as a strategic tool to enhance democracy, deepen regional integration and improve governance efficiency.

In remarks delivered during the 57th Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum late Monday, Mnangagwa said AI could bridge the gap between parliamentarians and their constituents, allowing for more direct and frequent interaction with grassroots communities.

"For SADC parliaments, the potential benefits of AI and innovative technologies are multi-pronged. These offer solutions for resource optimisation, which will in turn enable our parliamentarians to achieve greater results," he said.

Beyond efficiency, Mnangagwa noted AI's transformative role in policymaking, urging leaders to develop evidence-based, people-centred policies that reflect SADC's - and Africa's - unique priorities, rather than simply replicating global models.

Acknowledging AI's potential risks, Mnangagwa stressed the importance of cybersecurity, data protection and digital sovereignty to prevent technological dependence.

He cited Zimbabwe's Cyber and Data Protection Act as an example of regulatory frameworks designed to ensure fairness in AI-driven services.

Mnangagwa reaffirmed Zimbabwe's efforts to build digital capacity, citing the establishment of innovation hubs and industrial parks across universities as well as partnerships with research institutions and industry leaders to promote digital literacy and AI research.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.