Zimbabwe: OK Zimbabwe Shuts Down Two Food Lover's Market Outlets

4 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Retail giant, OK Zimbabwe, has closed down its premium Food Lover's Market outlets in Borrowdale and Avondale.

Several supermarkets in Zimbabwe have been closing branches due to economic challenges, including unstable currency and a difficult operating environment. This has led to a significant shift in the retail landscape, with some larger chains shrinking their presence while smaller businesses, like tuck shops, are thriving.

The Borrowdale and Avondale Food Lover's Market outlets were acquired by OK Zimbabwe in 2023, together with the Bulawayo branch. The Food Lover's Market Greendale store was not part of the acquisition as it operates under a separate franchise arrangement.

"Your local favourite daily fresh stop is saying goodbye.

"We want to let you know that Food Lovers Market Borrowdale will be closing shop on June 8, 2025.

"Until then, look out for daily, wonderful specials in-store as our thanks to you for your generous support," reads a social media post by Food Lover's Market Zimbabwe.

"To our beloved Avondale community, a heartfelt thank you for your loyalty over the years.

"Food Lovers Market Avondale will be wrapping up trading on June 22, 2025.

"As we prepare to finalise trading, as a mark of our gratitude, we have daily exciting specials in-store for you, designed to serve you fresh value."

OK Zimbabwe recently shut down several outlets in Harare.

Another top retailer, N.Richards Group, closed several outlets under this group and also Spar Zimbabwe: Queensdale branch was closed.

The rise of tuckshops and other informal retailers, offering more competitive pricing, coupled with high taxes, has threatened established formal retailers.

