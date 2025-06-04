Zimbabwe to Cull Elephants to Manage Overpopulation

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has given the Save Valley Conservancy the green light to cull 50 elephants to curb overpopulation.

The growing elephant population is fast exceeding the carrying capacity of Zimbabwe's national parks.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, noting that permits have been issued to Save Valley Conservancy for an elephant management exercise.

"The management quota is meant to address the growing elephant population in the region and will initially target 50 elephants.

"According to the 2024 aerial survey, there are 2550 elephants against an ecological carrying capacity of 800 elephants in Save Valley Conservancy.

"Over the past five years, the Conservancy translocated 200 elephants to Hurungwe and Sapi in an effort to manage the elephant population and protect the wildlife habitat," he said.

According to ZimParks, elephant meat from the management exercise will be distributed to local communities.

Ivory will be State property that will be handed over to the ZimParks for safekeeping.

Zimparks announced the plan to cull 200 elephants last year amid criticism from some conservationists.

ZimParks clarified that the culling is part of their routine wildlife management practices, and the number of elephants culled is within the approved management quota.

Culling is primarily driven by two factors: the severe drought affecting both wildlife and human populations, and the growing elephant population exceeding the carrying capacity of Zimbabwe's national parks.