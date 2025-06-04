Africa: Five Countries Elected to Serve On UN Security Council

3 June 2025
UN News Service

Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia, and Liberia were elected on Tuesday to serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, with two-year terms beginning in January 2026.

They will serve through the end of 2027 on the UN body responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

They will join the five non-permanent members elected last year - Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia - who will serve through 2026.

The Security Council has 15 members: five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - who hold veto power, and ten non-permanent members elected by the General Assembly for staggered two-year terms.

Elections are held annually by secret ballot, with seats allocated by regional group. Candidates must secure a two-thirds majority in the 193-member General Assembly to be elected.

