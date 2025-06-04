Sudan: Ethiopian Intel. Chief Visits Port Sudan

Port Sudan / Addis Ababa — Director General of the Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service, Redwan Hussein, and the Prime Minister's Advisor on East African Affairs, Getachew Reda, delivered a message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the Commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, during a visit to Port Sudan on Sunday.

In a post on X, the intelligence cheif states that Ethiopia reaffirmed its "unwavering resolve to help Sudan regain peace and stability." Hussein also met his Sudanese counterpart, General Intelligence Service Director, Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal.

Ethiopian media covered the visit extensively, while Sudanese state outlets remained silent.

The trip comes amid rising tensions over Nile water rights and Ethiopia's perceived alignment with hostile groups, including a recent meeting between Prime Minister Ahmed and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces leader, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti)

Reda's presence also highlights lingering instability in the Tigray region, despite the 2022 Pretoria peace deal.

Adding to regional friction, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki recently accused Ethiopia of acting as a proxy for unnamed foreign powers, pledging Eritrea's continued support for the SAF in their fight against the RSF.

This latest move follows a similar visit to Port Sudan in July 2023, deepening speculation over Ethiopia's strategic ambitions in the region.