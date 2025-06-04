Sudan: 5 Die in Raid On Aid Convoy in North Darfur - WFP-UNICEF

El Koma / Rome / New York — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and children's agency UNICEF have condemned an attack on a joint humanitarian convoy near El Koma, North Darfur last night, during which they confirm "five members of the convoy were killed and several more people were injured". In a joint statement today, WFP and UNICEF say: "The convoy had travelled over 1,800km from Port Sudan and we were negotiating access to complete the journey to El Fasher when it was attacked." They lament that "multiple trucks were burned, and critical humanitarian supplies were damaged".

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, hostilities have escalated in the area over the past week, with resumption of airstrikes by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in North Darfur after a prolonged pause. At least 89 people were killed and wounded in the town of El Koma in North Darfur, following an aerial bombardment reportedly carried out by Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) warplanes, on Sunday, the El Koma Emergency Room confirmed in a statement.

The WFP-UNICEF statement does not accuse any specific party of carrying out the attack, however, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) currently control El Koma and most of North Darfur, except the state capital El Fasher.

Regarding last night's fatal attack, WFP and UNICEF confirm that "the convoy, made up of 15 trucks, was attempting to reach children and families in famine-affected El Fasher with life-saving food and nutrition supplies". The highlight: "Following months of escalating violence, hundreds of thousands of people in El Fasher - many of them children - are at high risk of malnutrition and starvation if supplies do not urgently reach them."

WFP and UNICEF say that, as is standard with their humanitarian convoys, "the route was shared in advance, and parties on the ground were notified and aware of the location of the trucks". They underscore that "under international humanitarian law, aid convoys must be protected, and parties have the obligation to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need."

Both agencies demand an immediate end to attacks on humanitarian personnel, their facilities and vehicles - a violation under international humanitarian law.

"We call for an urgent investigation and for the perpetrators to be held to account."

WFP and UNICEF say that it is devastating the supplies have not reached the vulnerable children and families they were intended to. "The convoy had travelled over 1,800km from Port Sudan and we were negotiating access to complete the journey to El Fasher when it was attacked."

This latest incident follows a series of attacks on humanitarian operations over the past two years, including last week's bombardment of WFP's premises in El Fasher which damaged a workshop, office building and clinic.

Attacks on humanitarian staff, aid, operations, as well as civilians and civilian infrastructure in Sudan have continued for far too long with impunity. WFP and UNICEF colleagues remain on the ground despite the insecurity, but call for safe, secure operating conditions, and for international humanitarian law to be respected by all parties. The lives of millions in Sudan, including in locations like El Fasher in Darfur, depend on it, the WFP and UNICEF conclude.