Kenya: Murkomen Seeks Partnerships On Security, Refugee Affairs in Talks With UN Officials

Nairobi — Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen has pitched for enhanced partnership to support Kenya's efforts to tackle emerging security challenges and address refugee matters.

The CS, who is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, attending the 8th Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025), on the sidelines held talks with United Nations (UN) top officials, underscoring Kenya's commitment to securing the country and also meeting her international obligations.

During his bilateral engagement with the Assistant High Commissioner for Operations at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), he stated the Government of Kenya's firm commitment to its responsibilities as a host country.

He said Kenya will continue to work closely with UNHCR and all partners to cater for the over 800,000 refugees and asylum seekers living in various camps and urban city counties.

"This evening (Monday), I had the honour of meeting with Raouf Mazou, who acknowledged Kenya's unwavering commitment to protecting refugees and managing their affairs," the CS noted, adding that Mazou acknowledged Kenya and UNHCR's longstanding partnership--spanning over 56 years-- in supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

"A key focus of our discussion was on the recently launched Shirika Plan--a transformative, multi-stakeholder initiative aimed at fostering the socio-economic inclusion of refugees and asylum seekers," the CS said.

According to Murkomen, the plan seeks to promote self-reliance and resilience among displaced populations while delivering tangible benefits to host communities.

The plan also seeks to integrate the refugees with the host communities.

The CS also urged the UNHCR to amplify advocacy for peace and the cessation of violence in affected regions-- which is critical in tackling forced displacement at its root.

Separately, Murkomen on Monday held a bilateral meeting with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Kamal Kishore.

"Our discussions centered on strengthening collaboration between Kenya and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction on key sectors, including disaster risk reduction, preparedness and response, as well as post-disaster recovery and reconstruction."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya International Organisations Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added, "Capacity-building and training of personnel, technology transfer and innovation, exchange of information and best practices, and humanitarian cooperation in emergencies were also discussed."

The CS said on his part, Kishore lauded Kenya's efforts, which hosts the UN-Habitat, in making cities resilient.

"He also congratulated Kenya on its recent launch of the "Early Warnings for All" initiative (EW4All) to enhance disaster preparedness, a key step towards fostering anticipatory action and protecting lives and livelihoods from disasters."

Upon arrival on Monday morning, the CS paid a courtesy call on Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Offices in Geneva, Amb. Fancy Too, at the Kenyan Chancery.

He noted that Kenya's presence in Geneva since 1995 has enabled the country to maintain a strategic engagement in multilateral diplomacy and to make significant contributions towards building a safer and more resilient world.

"The Ministry of Interior and National Administration is actively coordinating various institutions and agencies to manage and mitigate the adverse effects of disasters in the country," said the CS.

He was accompanied by members of the Kenyan delegation also attending the global conference.