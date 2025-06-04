Tanzania to Mark World Environment Day With Anti-Pollution Campaign

Dar es Salaam — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has announced that this year's national commemoration of World Environment Day will feature public dialogues involving diverse groups, focusing on environmental protection and tackling pollution caused by plastic waste.

Speaking as the guest of honor at a Youth forum on environmental conservation and management in Dar es Salaam, Majaliwa emphasized the government's commitment to inclusive discussions aimed at finding sustainable solutions to environmental challenges.

The national celebrations are scheduled to take place on June 5, 2025, in Dodoma, under the theme: "Our Environment and the Future of Tanzania Let's Act Now, Control Plastic Use."

Furthermore, the PM said the dialogue will gather insights and suggestions that will enable the government to strengthen its capacity and consider necessary amendments to environmental laws and regulations.

He added that the initiative is part of broader efforts to raise public awareness and encourage responsible behavior in the use and disposal of plastic products, which remain a major environmental threat.

The youth forum, which served as a precursor to the main event, was organized by the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment) in collaboration with the Africa Carbon Agency.

The Youth and Environment Platform aims to connect young people from various regions in Tanzania, raise awareness about environmental issues, and empower them to actively participate in designing and implementing strategies to address the country's environmental challenges.