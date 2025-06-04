Tanzania: Eacop Project Reaches 60 Percent Completion

TANGA: THE implementation of the 1,443-kilometre East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has reached 60 percent completion, according to the latest report.

So far, the lucrative project, poised to unlock East Africa's potential by transporting oil produced from Uganda's Lake Albert oilfields to the Port of Tanga in Tanzania, has created a total of 6,000 job opportunities.

This was revealed on Monday when members of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA)'s Board of Directors inspected the project at Chongoleani in the Tanga Region.

Following the inspection, the Chairperson of the Board's Committee on Energy, Engineer Ngosi Mwihava, said the EWURA Board was satisfied with the progress of the EACOP project.

He emphasized that EWURA, as the national energy regulator, plays a crucial role in overseeing the implementation of the project and ensuring that Tanzanians benefit from the job and business opportunities it generates.

On his part, EACOP's Human Resources and Corporate Affairs Director, Mr Godfrey Mponda, noted that as of Monday, a total of 6,000 people had been employed, 70 percent of whom are residents living near the project area.

According to Mr Mponda, the figures indicate a significant improvement in Tanzanian participation in the regional project.

Earlier, Tanga Regional Commissioner Dr Batilda Burian informed the Board members that residents of her region have greatly benefited from the ongoing EACOP project, particularly as more local suppliers have registered in EWURA's supplier database.

The shareholders in the EACOP project include affiliates of the three upstream joint venture partners--Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), TotalEnergies E&P Uganda, and CNOOC Uganda--along with the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

The shareholding structure is TotalEnergies 62 percent, UNOC and TPDC 15 percent each, and CNOOC 8 percent.

The 1,443-kilometre crude oil export pipeline will transport Uganda's crude oil from Kabaale-Hoima in Uganda to the Chongoleani Peninsula near the Port of Tanga, with a peak capacity of 246,000 barrels per day.

According to the EACOP website, the pipeline's construction, alongside the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects, will significantly benefit the economies of Uganda and Tanzania.

These benefits include tax revenues for the two host governments, job creation, local content participation, new infrastructure, improved logistics, skills and technology transfer, and enhanced trade between the two countries.

The capital investment of approximately USD 4 billion associated with the pipeline represents one of the largest inward investments ever made in Uganda and Tanzania.

"The project will contribute to enhancing the central corridor between Uganda and Tanzania, spurring the development of better road infrastructure, improved logistics, and modern communication through the deployment of a fibre-optic cable," reads the EACOP website.