Kenya: Govt to Reserve 20% of Affordable Housing Units for Discipline Officers

Nairobi — The Government has announced that 20 percent of affordable housing units will now be reserved for disciplined service members, including the Kenya Defence Forces((KDF), the National Police Service (NPS), the National Youth Service (NYS), and the Kenya Prisons Service.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Central Bank of Kenya Police Housing Complex in Nairobi's Industrial Area, President William Ruto revealed that members of the disciplined forces will benefit from low-interest credit facilities, with rates as low as 3 percent annually, to support their efforts in acquiring homes.

He noted the move is aimed at promoting dignity and stability among Kenya's security personnel.

"These disciplined officers will benefit from single-digit interest rate credit facilities - as low as 3 percent a year to grow the number of homeowners," he stated.

Ruto underscored his administration's commitment to recognizing and rewarding the critical role played by Kenya's disciplined forces.

The newly unveiled modern housing development for officers assigned to the Central Bank of Kenya boasts 200 fully furnished two-bedroom units and 10 spacious three-bedroom apartments, all tailored to the comfort and welfare of the officers.

Last month, President Ruto handed over 1,080 houses to residents of Mukuru in Nairobi, describing the milestone as the most consequential moment of his political career.

The Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) is a flagship initiative by the government aimed at addressing the country's significant housing deficit, particularly among low- and middle-income earners.