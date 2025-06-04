Kenya: Pamoja Visa On the Offing to Ease Movement for CHAN Tournament

Nairobi — The Republics of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania have reaffirmed their collective commitment to deliver a seamless and successful African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in August 2025.

This assurance was made during a joint press briefing held in Nairobi on Tuesday following a high-level meeting with the three Ministers, together with the technical teams and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) delegation led by Secretary General Veron MosengoOmba.

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Salim Mvurya, noted that the three host nations have made significant strides and are now focused on finalizing the remaining preparations.

"We have convened here today to affirm our unity and resolve as the PAMOJA team in delivering a world-class tournament. With less than 60 days to go, we are committed to convening regularly to address emerging issues in real time," said CS Mvurya.

He added, "We appreciate the confidence that CAF has shown in us, and we remain determined not to let them down."

To facilitate cross-border coordination and ease the movement of players, officials, and fans, the three countries have agreed to roll out a PAMOJA VISA, whose implementation modalities will be finalized in collaboration with their respective Ministries of Immigration.

"We have jointly agreed to issue a PAMOJA VISA to ease travel across our borders during the tournament. Details will be communicated soon through the proper channels," he added.

The countries have also reached a consensus on tax exemptions and rebates for critical equipment imports required for CHAN operations.

Additionally, the three countries will embark on further discussions scheduled with CAF next week to finalize financial approvals of the joint budget estimated at USD 39 million and coordination mechanisms.

CS Mvurya also confirmed that Local Organizing Committee (LOC) members from all three countries have undergone CAF-led security training, with plans underway to cascade the training to country-level teams.

"Security remains a key priority. CAF has taken a proactive approach in training our LOC personnel, ensuring that each country is aligned with best practices to guarantee a safe and secure tournament," he emphasized.

Tanzania's Minister for Sports, Prof. Palamagamba J. A. M. Kabudi, commended the progress made on infrastructure across the three nations and assured that all works would be completed by end of June 2025.

"Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda are firmly on track. All infrastructure projects are on schedule and will be finalized before the tournament kicks-off," he stated.

Uganda's Minister of State for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang, extended a warm invitation to fans, teams, and stakeholders across the continent and beyond.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to East Africa for CHAN 2025. This is not just a tournament it is a celebration of African unity, culture, and talent," he said.