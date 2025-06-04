Ethiopia Charts Bold Path Toward International Honey Standards

The Institute of Ethiopian Standards (IES) and the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology(icipe) launch a strategic move on apiculture standards with far- reaching implications for trade, quality, and youth employment

The Institute of Ethiopian Standards (IES), with the technical and strategic support of the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe) under the Mass Youth Employment in Apiculture (MaYEA) program, has initiated a comprehensive systematic revision of Ethiopia's honey and hive product standards. This timely intervention, which runs from May 3-15, 2025, aims to harmonize national standards with global benchmarks set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

A subsequent validation workshop for revised standards covering honey, beeswax, royal jelly, and bee venom is scheduled for May 26-29, 2025. The initiative is a key component of Ethiopia's strategic ambition to elevate its apiculture products' international competitiveness and quality recognition.

Unlocking Trade Through Science: The Moisture Content Discourse

A central outcome of the technical committee's ongoing deliberations is a science- backed push to include Ethiopian honey characteristics in the international honey standards. One of it is moisture thresholds, long regarded as a barrier to Ethiopian exports.

Globally, ISO-certified table honey must meet a moisture content of no more than 20%, a restriction originally intended to prevent fermentation and ensure shelf stability. However, this standard does not account for the diverse floral and climatic origins of honeys worldwide. In Ethiopia, varieties such as the iconic Getema (Sychefflera) honey, which originates from highland rainforests and dense nectar-rich ecosystems, naturally register moisture levels between 20-22%.

This is not an issue of quality, but a reflection of ecological richness and natural diversity," noted Dr. Meseret Bekele , Director General of IES. "Ethiopia produces some of the most sought-after, aromatic, and medicinal honeys in Africa. But due to a rigid threshold, many of our products are disqualified from export markets. We are now building a strong case for regulatory reform at the ISO level, inspired by the exception made for Manuka honey from New Zealand."

Manuka honey, which is widely accepted on global markets for its medicinal properties, is allowed to have a moisture content above 22%, thanks to scientific recognition of its antimicrobial activity. Ethiopia's technical committee, working under icipe's guidance, sees similar justification for high-moisture honeys like Getema (Schefflera abyssinica), which are rich in total phenolic compounds, which are essential due to their antioxidant property and consumed in their raw, unfiltered form by millions of Ethiopians.

The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology(icipe)'s Commitment to Quality, Youth, and Market Integration

This reform process is being spearheaded through the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology(icipe) MaYEA program, which promotes inclusive, commercial apiculture as a vehicle for employment, environmental sustainability, and export-driven growth.

"Aligning national honey standards with scientific evidence and international norms is crucial not only to build market access, but also to ensure that the labor and livelihoods of thousands of young Ethiopian beekeepers translate into sustainable income," said Dr. Tadele Tefera, Country Head of icipe Ethiopia.

"icipe is proud to support the Institute of Ethiopian Standards (IES) in championing a forward-thinking, evidence-based regulatory framework. By systematically reviewing standards and requirements based on facts and practice, like assumptions on moisture content, and investing in quality certification, we are not just updating standards, we are unleashing a new era for Ethiopia's honey industry." Said Dr.Tadele

icipe also played a leading role in organizing Ethiopia's first national consultation on honey certification in February 2025, which led to the creation of the country's first honey certification scheme and national honey mark.

National Momentum and Global Opportunity

The standards review process is Ethiopia's second strategic technical convening on apiculture standards, and it builds upon a coalition of stakeholders including the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), Ethiopian Agricultural Authority (EAA), Ethiopian Conformity Assessment Enterprise (ECAE), Food and Drug Authority (FDA), Holeta Bee Research

Center (HBRC), Addis Ababa University (AU), and Ethiopian Apiculture Development Association (EADA),

"With aligned science, political will, and market demand, we are positioning Ethiopian honey where it belongs on the top shelves of the global market," affirmed Mr. Yilma Mengistu, Lead Executive of Standards Development at IES. "This initiative is a model of inter-institutional collaboration, technical rigour, and national ambition.".

To support the new standards, a nationwide awareness campaign is planned beginning June 2025, focusing on capacity building for producers, exporters, and regulators.

About MaYEA

Mass Youth Employment in Apiculture( MaYEA) Program supported by the Mastercard Foundation and implemented in partnerships with icipe, ORDA Ethiopia and the International Institute of Rural Reconstruction (IIRR), the Mass Youth Employment in Apiculture (MaYEA) program is a high-impact regional initiative aimed at enabling over 1,000,000 youth in sustainable beekeeping and value-added hive product enterprises across Ethiopia. The program delivers technical training, facilitates access to finance and market linkages, and is a catalyst for green jobs and economic transformation across Ethiopia.

Notes for Editors

The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (www.icipe.org): headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, is the only research institution in Africa working primarily on insects and other arthropods. The Centre conducts world- class science, and then translates this knowledge into innovate environmentally friendly, affordable, accessible and easy-to-use solutions to tackle crop pests and disease vectors. icipe's role also extends to the conservation and sustainable exploitation of the beneficial insect biodiversity. Thus, icipe works through the 4Hs Themes - Human Health, Animal Health, Plant Health and Environmental Health - a holistic and integrated framework that has sustainable development as its basis, to improve food security, health and the overall well-being of communities in

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Africa. We gratefully acknowledge the support of icipe core donors: Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida); Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC); Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR); Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Government of the Republic of Kenya. The views expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the official opinion of the donors.

About the Mastercard Foundation Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Its Young Africa Works strategy aims to enable 30 million young people to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030, while its EleV strategy will support 100,000 Indigenous youth in Canada to complete their education and transition to meaningful work aligned with their traditions, values, and aspirations. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organization. Its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by its Board of Directors and Leadership team. For more information on the Foundation, please visit www.mastercardfdn.org