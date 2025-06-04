South Africa: Cosatu Limpopo Saddened By the Passing of Dean Tshenuwani Farisani

3 June 2025
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in Limpopo is saddened by the passing of Dean Tshenuwani Simon Farisani, who passed away last Thursday. The Federation received the sad news of his passing with a deep sense of loss and grief.

Comrade Dean Farisani was one of the veterans of our liberation struggle who displayed an unassailable revolutionary morality and a virtuous bearing that went beyond measure. He displayed an unrelenting commitment to the struggle for democracy and freedom despite the arrests, torture and victimisation he suffered at the hands of the apartheid regime, its surrogates and agents. He served the various structures of our liberation movement, at various stages, both at an Alliance level and was the movement's deployee in government. At the time of his passing, he was District Treasurer of the SACP and Deputy Provincial Secretary of the ANC Veterans League.

COSATU members can only draw inspiration from the life well lived in service of the people of South Africa and humanity. We dip our revolutionary banner in honour of this quintessential icon of a committed, sincere and honorable revolutionary. He was a walking multilingual compendium of knowledge and expertise that has now fallen. There was no contradiction between his role as cleric and his Marxist-Leninist political convictions.

We wish to pass our most profound condolences to the Farisani family, his comrades in the ANC-led Alliance, his friends, the Evangelical Lutheran Church and all the communities upon which he made an impression.

Memorial Service and Funeral Service

Alliance Memorial Service

Date: Thursday, 5 June 2025

Time: 11am

Venue: Thohoyandou Town Hall, Vhembe

Lutheran Church Memorial Service

Date: Friday, 6 June 2025

Time: 12pm

Venue: Lutheran Church Multipurpose Centre, Sibasa

Funeral

Date: Saturday, 7 June 2025

Time: 9am

Venue: University of Venda Stadium

We call on all members and the community to gather at the venues to commemorate the life and times of our stalwart and give him a fitting send-off, during both the memorial services and funeral.

