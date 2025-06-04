Nigeria: Presidency Hits 'Rebellious' Afenifere Over Criticism of Tinubu

The Presidency has berated a "factional Afenifere" over its scathing remarks on the performance of the present administration in the last two years, saying the group is "echoing the view of opposition politicians, one of whom they supported in the 2023 election."

Afenifere had posited that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration's performance over the past two years has witnessed a regression in human development, economic mismanagement, and democratic backsliding.

However, Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, said the report from a "factional Afenifere group raises serious concerns about a penchant and deliberate attempt to find faults and trade in deceit instead of objectivity."

The group, the Presidency said was the "rebellious Afenifere", adding that their "position is neither grounded in facts nor logic."

The Presidential aide explained that the claim that Tinubu's economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, have led to "unmitigated sufferings" and "economic deforms" seeks to draw attention to some of the challenges but overlooks the macroeconomic gains, saying "the removal of the fuel subsidy, saved the government over $10 billion in 2023 alone, reducing fiscal strain and redirecting funds to other sectors.

"While Unifying the foreign exchange market and the naira's floatation aimed to address distortions in the currency market, boosted foreign reserves to $38.1 billion by 2024 and achieved a trade surplus of N18.86 trillion for the country.

"Under the Tinubu administration, Nigeria's annual inflation rate fell to 23.71% in April 2025 from 24.23% in the prior month. Food inflation, the most significant component of the inflation basket, remained elevated but moderated to 21.26% from 21.79%".

According to Dare, the government's cash transfer programme, which provides funds to the poorest households and benefits over 5.7 million households, is a credible outreach.

"As of today, the Tinubu administration has recorded over 900,000 beneficiaries of the Presidential Loan and Grant Scheme, over 600,000 beneficiaries of the Students' Loan Scheme, NELFUND, N70,000 minimum wage, NYSC monthly stipend increase from N33,000 to N77,000, Free CNG kits distributed to thousands of commercial drivers across Nigeria with CNG buses rolled out in partnership with state governments, leading to a significant drop in transport costs.

"The administration also recorded over $10 Billion FX debt cleared, Federal account allocation to states growing by 60%, enabling more local development projects, N50 billion released to end the perennial ASUU strikes, and over 1,000 PHCs revitalised nationwide with an additional 5,500 undergoing upgrades.

"The administration also disbursed N75 Billion in palliative funds to states and LGs for food distribution and cash transfers, over 150,000 youths are being trained in software development, tech support and data analysis under the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) project, over 20,000 affordable housing units under construction under the renewed Hope cities program launched across Nigeria, N200 Billion in Loans to farmers and agro-processors."He said.

The statement further said the assertion that the Tinubu administration has failed to implement the Oronsaye Report and instead increased governance costs is inaccurate.

"The Oronsaye Report, which recommends the merger or scrapping of government agencies to reduce expenditure, has not been fully implemented and has drawn criticisms; it must be noted, however, that the administration has made some efforts to improve fiscal discipline. The fiscal deficit was reduced from 5.4% of GDP in 2023 to 3.0% in 2024, and the debt service-to-revenue ratio dropped from nearly 100% in 2022 to under 40% by 2024.

"The government also recorded over N6 trillion in revenue in Q1 2025, partly due to removing Ways & Means financing and fuel subsidies. These steps demonstrate fiscal prudence and will eventually translate into immediate, tangible relief for citizens. The administration is working earnestly to address these optics and prioritise cost-cutting measures, including implementing the Oronsaye Report, to restore public trust."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the allegation of Corruption, the Presidency said the administration has taken steps against corruption, such as "suspending Humanitarian Affairs Minister Betta Edu in January 2024 over alleged fund diversion, signalling some commitment to accountability.

"Without abusing Presidential powers, the administration is working on expediting action on all pending investigations and prosecution of corrupt practices. At the same time, critical agencies are collating credible evidence on ongoing corruption litigations.

"It must, however, be noted that in 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured a record-breaking 4,111 convictions, marking its most successful year since its inception. They recovered over N364 billion and significant amounts in foreign currencies, including $214.5 Million, $54,318.64, and 31,265 Euros.

"The EFCC achieved its single most significant asset recovery in 2025, with the final forfeiture of an Abuja estate measuring 150,500 square meters and containing 725 units of duplexes and other apartments. The EFCC concluded the final forfeiture and handed the estate to the Ministry of Housing in May 2025."