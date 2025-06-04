Zimbabwe: 'Now We Know What to Do' - Boosting Local Flood Preparedness in Zimbabwe

From prayers and panic to preparedness and poise: disaster risk reduction drills in Chibuwe village give young and old a clear sense of what to do -- well before the waters rise.

"We used to watch the river rise and just pray it wouldn't take everything," said Kenneth Madhlazi, a farmer from Chibuwe village in Zimbabwe's Chipinge District. "When the floods came, there was panic--our livestock gone, our grains destroyed. Now, we know what to do. We are ready."

For Kenneth and many families in Chibuwe, farming is more than a way of life--it is survival. They grow grains, groundnuts, sugar beans, cotton, tomatoes, and paprika, feeding their families and driving the local economy.

But each rainy season brings fear. When the Save River and its tributaries overflow, the rising waters can sweep away homes, destroy livelihoods, and endanger lives in a matter of hours.

Anticipating risk, protecting futures

Determined to protect what matters most, the people of Chibuwe decided to act before the next disaster strikes by helping the whole community be prepared for the likelihood of future floods. The first big exercise was a community-wide emergency flood simulation.

First, a mock flood alert was broadcast through the local Vemuganga Community Radio Station. Within minutes, first responders mobilized, families moved out along prescribed evacuation routes, and people gathered at pre-identified safe zones.

A high-pressure scenario--a young woman swept away by floodwaters--tested the community's ability to respond quickly, compassionately, and in coordination with local leaders and humanitarian actors.

"We learned that immediate action is critical," said Steven Tekesho, a Chibuwe resident. "As a community, we must work together in times of crisis."

Edmore Mabika, a councillor of Ward 20, Chibuwe, agreed: "This exercise opened our eyes to the dangers of delaying action due to cultural beliefs. Hesitation can cost lives."

Students from Chibuwe High School also took part in the drill.

"We practiced evacuations and met at the safety point. This exercise showed us where we need to improve,"said one student, reflecting the importance of engaging youth in preparedness.

A step toward a safer future and a model for further action

For the people of Chibuwe, this was more than a drill. It was a powerful step toward protecting their families, their futures, and their dignity.

The project serves as a good example of the difference that can be made when local communities get the support they need to prepare for emergencies, not just respond, recover and rebuild once the crisis has come and gone.

With support from the European Union Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the World Food Programme (WFP), a flood-simulation designed to test and strengthen its early warning systems and anticipatory action plans.

It's exactly the kind of story, about investing in local preparedness, that the IFRC will be highlighting this week as it brings its urgent message on disaster preparedness and anticipatory action to the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction this week in Geneva, Switzerland.

Strengthening Systems, Saving Lives

The learnings from the Chibuwe exercise went far beyond the village, however.

For Zimbabwe's Department of Civil Protection (DCP), local authorities, and humanitarian partners, the simulation revealed critical insights into where response systems are strong--and where they need strengthening.

"This simulation underscored the importance of early action," said Veronica Bare, Acting Deputy Director of Response and Coordination at the Department of Civil Protection. "Disaster management is complex, but preparedness is key. Exercises like this ensure we are ready to respond efficiently when real emergencies strike."

Lessons learned

Stakeholders identified communication flow as one area for improvement.

"One key gap we identified is information flow," added Tawona, senior officer for Livelihoods and Climate Resilience at IFRC. "We must strengthen coordination between communities, local authorities, and partners to build a response system that is agile, inclusive, and effective."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Aid and Assistance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the simulation, stakeholders gathered to evaluate their response--analyzing reaction times, the effectiveness of alerts, and community engagement. As climate change accelerates the frequency and severity of floods, droughts, and storms, Chibuwe stands out as a powerful model of what proactive, people-centered resilience can achieve.

By investing in anticipatory action today, the IFRC and its partners are helping vulnerable communities protect what matters most before disaster strikes.

Learn more

How IFRC's anticipatory action work is transforming disaster preparedness around the world.

IFRC and Early Warnings for All

Climate-smart disaster risk reduction at the IFRC

Disaster and crisis preparedness at the IFRC