South Africa: Misinformation Versus Freedom, Rights and Science

A GroundUp series on the right to be informed

We are bombarded with more information than ever in history. It is becoming extremely hard to separate fact from nonsense. GroundUp has written an 11-part series called The Right to be Informed.

Today we publish the last article in our series. We discuss how strongmen rulers in several countries have used misinformation to erode trust in science, violate human rights and damage constitutional democracy.

Here are the articles in the series: