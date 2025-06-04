South Africa: Misinformation Versus Freedom, Rights and Science

3 June 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Groundup Editors

A GroundUp series on the right to be informed

We are bombarded with more information than ever in history. It is becoming extremely hard to separate fact from nonsense. GroundUp has written an 11-part series called The Right to be Informed.

Today we publish the last article in our series. We discuss how strongmen rulers in several countries have used misinformation to erode trust in science, violate human rights and damage constitutional democracy.

Here are the articles in the series:

  1. Why we need a right to be informed (published 19 May)
  2. How the world has changed (published 19 May)
  3. Platforms versus publishers (published 19 May)
  4. What we can achieve with a right to be informed (published 21 May)
  5. How dangerous are the new technologies? (published 21 May)
  6. Omitting to publish (published 27 May)
  7. How the news industry has changed (published 27 May)
  8. Freedom of expression and the right to be informed (published 27 May)
  9. The attack on science (published 29 May)
  10. Principle of best current evidence (published 29 May)
  11. Misinformation vs freedom, rights and science (published 3 June)

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.