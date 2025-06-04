South Africa: They Escaped With Their Lives. Now They've Been Arrested

Immigration officers arrest more than 100 Zimbabweans seeking shelter after xenophobic attacks

More than 100 Zimbabweans seeking shelter after xenophobic attacks in Addo were arrested on Sunday.

Some had been evacuated to a safe space in Gqeberha and others were camping out at Addo police station when they were arrested by Home Affairs officials for violating immigration laws.

The attacks in Addo last weekend left at least four people dead and more than ten injured. Hundreds of families fled their homes.

According to the Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network (ZiMSN) chairperson Chris Mapingure, 127 people have now opted for voluntary repatriation after appearing in the Kirkwood Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The Zimbabwean consulate is arranging transport back to Zimbabwe.

Mapingure condemned the arrests coming so soon after the xenophobic attacks. "People had lost loved ones and some lost their property. Most lost their travel documents and will need time and money to replace the documents. This is unfair and unfortunate. People were supposed to be given an opportunity to collect their belongings and time to mourn and bury the dead."

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge told GroundUp that the arrests were conducted by immigration officers from the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Police Service only provided the holding cells.

The deadly xenophobic attacks last weekend are under investigation by police. There have been no arrests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Warrant officer Majola Nkohli told GroundUp charges of intimidation and conspiracy to commit crime had been added to the docket. "There is information coming out, some in the form of voice notes, which have been elements of intimidation and conspiracy to commit crime during the unrest," Nkohli said.

The leader of the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in the Sundays River Valley, Patrick Bayeni, said the situation in Addo has calmed down and it is safe for the remaining Zimbabwean families to return.

"We have members on the ground there to monitor the situation and assure whoever wants to return to come back without any fear," he said.

He said the father of the South African man whose murder triggered the violent "revenge" attacks has also urged the community not to harm immigrant community members.

GroundUp sent questions to the Department of Home Affairs and Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber but had received no response at the time of publication.